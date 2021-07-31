Exxaro Tiles IPO: ₹161.09 crore public issue of the tile manufacturing company is going to open for subscription on 4th August 2021. The company promoters' have fixed Exxaro Tiles IPO price band at ₹118 to ₹120 per equity share, which has a face value of ₹10 per equity shares. Since, the public issue will become available for bidding from next week, grey market has started to respond to this initial public offer of the tile maker company. Exxaro Tiles shares are available at the premium price of ₹16 in the grey market today.

Here we list out important details of Exxaro Tiles IPO ahead of its subscription opening date:

- Exxaro Tiles IPO GMP: According to the market observers, Exxaro Tiles shares are available at the premium of ₹16 in the grey market today that means Exxaro Tiles IPO GMP today is ₹16, which is more than 13 per cent premium against its issue price. On what does Exxaro Tiles IPO grey market premium means for the public issue, observers said that ₹16 GMP means market is expecting Exxaro Tiles IPO listing around ₹136 ( ₹120 + ₹16) — near 13 per cent higher from its issue price.

- Exxaro Tiles IPO price: The promoters of the tile manufacturer company has fixed issue price at ₹118 to ₹120.

- Exxaro Tiles IPO size: The promoters of the company plans to raise ₹161.09 crore from its initial public offerings.

- Exxaro Tiles IPO lot size: A bidder will have to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 125 Exxara Tiles shares.

- Exxaro Tiles IPO allotment date: Expected date for share allotment to the bidders is 11th August.

- Exxaro Tiles IPO listing: The shares of the company will be listed at both NSE and BSE and the expected date of Exxaro Tiles IPO listing is 17th August 2021.

- Exxaro Tiles IPO financials: Stock market experts are expecting rave response from the bidders when it will open for subscription. Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "With D-Street flattering with back-to-back IPOs, Gujarat-based Exxaro Tiles IPO being tiny in size is expected to garner good subscription. The company has a stable performance in business. The IPO seems moderately priced. The EBITDA margin of 18.3 per cent and PAT margins of 5 per cent for FY20 looks in line with peers. Being a smaller player, the market share of Exxaro Tiles is tiny. D-Street is witnessing IPO frenzy and small sized IPOs are getting highly over-subscribed which in turn is leading to positive listings, such scenario may repeat over here too."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.