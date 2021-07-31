Exxaro Tiles IPO: GMP, price, other details that you should know

- Exxaro Tiles IPO financials: Stock market experts are expecting rave response from the bidders when it will open for subscription. Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "With D-Street flattering with back-to-back IPOs, Gujarat-based Exxaro Tiles IPO being tiny in size is expected to garner good subscription. The company has a stable performance in business. The IPO seems moderately priced. The EBITDA margin of 18.3 per cent and PAT margins of 5 per cent for FY20 looks in line with peers. Being a smaller player, the market share of Exxaro Tiles is tiny. D-Street is witnessing IPO frenzy and small sized IPOs are getting highly over-subscribed which in turn is leading to positive listings, such scenario may repeat over here too."