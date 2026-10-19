Eyes on Wall Street: General Motors shares in focus ahead of 3rd quarter results - Key factors investors should watch

Shares of General Motors (GM) will be in focus on Tuesday, October 20, as the US automaker is scheduled to announce its third-quarter 2026 financial results before the opening bell. Wall Street analysts expect a sharp increase in earnings, supported by improving profitability despite relatively flat revenue growth.

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The consensus earnings-per-share (EPS) estimate has risen to $3.63 from $3.55 over the past month, marking an increase of 2.3%. Over the past 90 days, the forecast has climbed 11.3% from $3.26, indicating improving analyst expectations ahead of the earnings announcement.

The upward revisions suggest that analysts may be factoring in stronger vehicle pricing, improved production efficiency or a more favourable sales mix. However, the company's actual performance and outlook will determine whether it meets these expectations.

GM shares decline ahead of earnings General Motors shares were trading lower on Monday ahead of the quarterly results. At 1:15 p.m., the stock was down 1.86%, or $1.56, at $82.40 per share.

Despite the day's decline, the stock remained up 1.79% year to date.

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Investors will be watching the results for indications of whether the automaker can sustain its earnings momentum amid changing vehicle demand, pricing conditions and manufacturing costs. The company's guidance and commentary on its operating performance could also influence market sentiment.

Earnings expected to rise 29.6% Analysts expect General Motors to report earnings of $3.63 per share for the third quarter of 2026, up 29.6% from $2.80 in the corresponding quarter last year.

The projected increase points to a substantial improvement in profitability compared with the year-ago period. The higher earnings estimate also reflects the positive revisions made by analysts over the past three months.

GM reported net income of $1.30 billion in the third quarter of 2025, with a net profit margin of 2.7%. Operating income stood at $1.08 billion, representing an operating margin of 2.2%.

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The upcoming results will indicate whether the company has improved its ability to generate profits from vehicle sales.

Potential factors behind stronger profitability include pricing discipline, lower promotional spending, manufacturing efficiencies and a greater contribution from higher-margin trucks and sport utility vehicles. The extent to which these factors contributed to the quarter's performance will become clearer when GM releases its results.

Revenue forecast remains largely unchanged While earnings are expected to increase sharply, analysts anticipate limited growth in General Motors' revenue.

The consensus revenue estimate stands at $48.76 billion, representing a 0.3% increase from the $48.59 billion reported in the third quarter of 2025.

The contrast between modest revenue growth and stronger projected earnings suggests that investors will pay close attention to margins, costs and the company's product mix.

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If GM delivers the expected earnings growth without a significant increase in revenue, its operating performance and cost management are likely to attract particular attention.

Investors look for another earnings beat General Motors has beaten analyst earnings estimates in each of its last two quarters, according to a report. This recent performance has provided a positive backdrop ahead of the third-quarter announcement.

Investors will now assess whether the automaker can maintain that record and meet the higher expectations reflected in recent analyst revisions.

Beyond earnings and revenue, the company's outlook for vehicle demand, pricing, production costs and profitability will be important in determining the market's response.

About the Author Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone o...Read More ✕ Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone of the editorial leadership team at Livemint.com. In his current capacity as Content Editor, he is responsible for managing the comprehensive editorial lifecycle of the publication. His role is multifaceted, encompassing the strategic selection of high-impact stories, original reporting, and meticulous editing.

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