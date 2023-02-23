F&O: Nifty February futures index close broadly flat against Nifty 50 on expiry day
- As per NSE, the Nifty February futures index closed at 17,511.90 compared to the previous reading of 17,566.90.
- The latest closing of Nifty February futures is on the similar lines of Nifty 50.
Nifty February futures index on the day of its expiry ended broadly flat compared to the Nifty 50. On Thursday, the 50-scrip benchmark of NSE extended its five consecutive days drop as worries for more rate hikes escalate after the central bank's minutes revealed that inflation is still high and it needs to be brought down.
