Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Facebook’s fear factor is overblown
FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration.

Facebook’s fear factor is overblown

2 min read . 12:08 AM IST LAURA FORMAN , The Wall Street Journal

  • Tech stocks’ gyrations and several looming challenges left the social network’s investors unimpressed with a strong quarter and encouraging near-term trends

Investors who could pry themselves away from Reddit on Wednesday afternoon found Facebook much more soothing—the company’s results, that is.

The social-media giant reported monster fourth-quarter results. Total revenue grew by 33% year-over-year—well above Wall Street’s estimate—driven by advertising revenue growth of 31%. Given easy comparables as a result of the pandemic, the company said that it expects year-over-year growth rates to remain stable or to accelerate modestly in the first half of 2021. They will appear less flattering, however, in the second half of the year—a time when the company says it also could face pressure from ad targeting and regulatory headwinds.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.