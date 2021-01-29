Facebook’s fear factor is overblown

Facebook’s fear factor is overblown2 min read . 12:08 AM IST
- Tech stocks’ gyrations and several looming challenges left the social network’s investors unimpressed with a strong quarter and encouraging near-term trends
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Investors who could pry themselves away from Reddit on Wednesday afternoon found Facebook much more soothing—the company’s results, that is.
The social-media giant reported monster fourth-quarter results. Total revenue grew by 33% year-over-year—well above Wall Street’s estimate—driven by advertising revenue growth of 31%. Given easy comparables as a result of the pandemic, the company said that it expects year-over-year growth rates to remain stable or to accelerate modestly in the first half of 2021. They will appear less flattering, however, in the second half of the year—a time when the company says it also could face pressure from ad targeting and regulatory headwinds.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.