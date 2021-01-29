Facebook’s fear factor is overblown

The social-media giant reported monster fourth-quarter results. Total revenue grew by 33% year-over-year—well above Wall Street’s estimate—driven by advertising revenue growth of 31%. Given easy comparables as a result of the pandemic, the company said that it expects year-over-year growth rates to remain stable or to accelerate modestly in the first half of 2021. They will appear less flattering, however, in the second half of the year—a time when the company says it also could face pressure from ad targeting and regulatory headwinds.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in