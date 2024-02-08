‘Factually incorrect’: SBI denies reports on Yes Bank stake sale via block deal
In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, the country’s largest lender said that reports are factually incorrect.
The State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday, February 8 issued a clarification, denying reports of a stake sale in private lender Yes Bank. In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, the country’s largest lender said that the media reports are factually incorrect.
