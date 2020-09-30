Fair terms key in shotgun merger for Lakshmi Vilas Bank

On the heels of the dramatic ousting of directors of troubled Lakshmi Vilas Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seems to have a back up rescue plan ready.

A Business Standard report today said the banking regulator has sounded out Punjab National Bank (PNB) and perhaps other state-owned lenders for potential merger with the 94-year old private sector lender. PNB has not confirmed these talks.

As argued by this column before, a shotgun marriage is the only way out to rescue Lakshmi Vilas Bank. The solution is sub-optimal because past cases of bank bailouts have shown that the acquiring bank’s shareholders always get a raw deal.

But Lakshmi Vilas Bank is between the devil and the deep sea. The recent developments have cast a shadow on the deal with Clix Capital. As such, the regulator’s move to approach other banks for merger shows it is unconvinced with this deal.

The bank meanwhile has negative capital. Suresh Ganapathy, analyst at Macquarie Capital sums up the situation. “In such kinds of mergers, the acquiring bank is going to get a raw deal and there is little way out of it. Also, the only way for the bank (LVB) to get money is to have a backing in the first place," he said.

The case of Yes Bank shows that rescue by state-owned banks can attract investors eventually. After the initial rescue led by State Bank of India, Yes Bank was able to raise ₹15,000 crore through a follow-on public issue of shares. Of course, SBI may have to wait long to unlock and exit from Yes Bank.

For Lakshmi Vilas Bank too perhaps a merger with PNB or any other large state-owned bank is the answer to get more capital infusion. That does not mean that a merger deal cannot be softened. “It all comes to the swap ratio in a merger. The past has shown us that these ratios are unfavourable to the acquiring bank. But assigning realistic value to the bank’s balance sheet is better," said an analyst requesting anonymity.

The bank has negative networth and its market capitalisation has taken a beating over the past three years in tandem with its erosion of capital. Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s current market capitalisation is ₹6300 crore, a drop of 86% in three years. While a negative networth would support a deep write-off of shareholder value, the liability franchise and assets of the bank can get some value.

The RBI needs to bring to conclusion a merger or go with the Clix Capital deal. In any case, regular infusions of capital would be required in future. Issues pertaining to governance lapses should also be addressed. The other alternative of a festering problem like Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) Co-operative bank should not be acceptable

