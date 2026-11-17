Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings is looking to sell 13.25% stake in non-bank lender IIFL Finance through a block deal, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing sources.

The proposed transaction involves the sale of up to 5.65 crore shares for approximately ₹3,454 crore. The floor price has been set at ₹611 per share, nearly 4% lower than the current market price (CMP), according to the report.

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Earlier, Reuters reported that the sale is intended to unlock funds for Fairfax's proposed acquisition of a 60% stake in IDBI Bank from the Indian government and the country's largest insurer. The IDBI Bank deal, valued at $5.56 billion, is among India's largest cross-border banking transactions.

To fund part of the acquisition, Fairfax is looking to complete its IIFL Finance exit "soon", the report said on November 11, citing sources.

Fairfax acquired an almost 22% stake in IIFL Finance in 2015, but its holding has since been diluted following an expansion of the non-bank lender's capital base.

Separately, Fairfax holds a 38% stake in IIFL Capital Services, which operates investment banking and wealth management businesses, and is in the process of increasing its holding to 51% through an open offer, according to the report.

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According to Trendlyne's shareholding data, FIH Mauritius Investments, an investment arm and wholly owned Mauritius-incorporated subsidiary of Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, held a 13.64% stake in IIFL Finance at the end of the September quarter.

IIFL Finance announces ₹ 6,414-crore capital raise with Blackstone Last week, IIFL Finance announced a ₹6,414-crore capital raise through a preferential issue, with global investment firm Blackstone set to invest ₹5,000 crore to drive the company's next phase of growth.

The capital infusion is expected to raise IIFL Finance's capital adequacy ratio from 17% to around 30%, supporting growth across its secured lending businesses. It could also improve the company's credit ratings and lower its borrowing costs over time, the company said in its regulatory filing.

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Blackstone Private Equity will invest ₹5,000 crore through compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS), which will convert into equity shares at ₹602 apiece, in line with the regulatory price, within 18 months of allotment.

According to the company, the transaction represents one of the largest primary private equity infusions in a listed NBFC.

The capital infusion will strengthen its capital adequacy, improve its cost of funds and accelerate growth in its gold finance business, while supporting its ambition to emerge as one of India's largest diversified retail-focused NBFCs, the company said.

IIFL Finance and its promoters have entered into definitive agreements with Blackstone and Anchorage Capital in this regard, it added.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.