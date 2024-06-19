Explore
Falcon Technoprojects India IPO day 1: Check Subscription status , GMP, key dates and all you need to know

Livemint ,Edited By Ujjval Jauhari

Falcon Technoprojects India IPO day 1: Falcon Technoprojects India Limited's initial public offering (IPO), which debuted on the Indian primary market today, June 19, 2024, was subscribed 2.15 times on the first day by 5.00 PM. Check for GMP, key dates and all other things you need to know

Falcon Technoprojects India IPO day 1: Subscription status , GMP, key dates
Falcon Technoprojects India IPO day 1: Subscription status , GMP, key dates (Photo: Company website)

Falcon Technoprojects India IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Falcon Technoprojects India, which opened for subscription on the Indian primary market today, June 19, 2024, was subscribed 2.15 times on the first day by 5 PM

Falcon Technoprojects India IPO day 1 Subscription status

The IPO of Falcon Technoprojects India received 2.15 subscriptions. By June 19, 2024, 5 PM, the public issue has been subscribed 3.81 times in the retail category, [nil] times in the QIB category, and 0.49 times in the NII category, as per chittorgarh.com

Falcon Technoprojects India IPO, key dates

The issue that opened for sibscription in the Indian primary market today, June 19, 2024 will be available for subscription till Friday, June 21 2024.

 On Monday, June 24, 2024, the allocation for the Falcon Technoprojects India IPO is anticipated to be completed. The  Falcon Technoprojects India IPO listing is scheduled to happen on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, whereby the Falcon shares will be listed on NSE SME.

Falcon Technoprojects India IPO isue size,key details

The price of each share in the Falcon Technoprojects India initial public offering (IPO) is fixed at 92. An application must have a minimum lot size of 1200 shares. Retail investors thereby are needed to invest a minimum of 110,400. HNI requires a minimum lot size investment of two lots, or 2,400 shares, for a total of 220,800.

The total Issue size of Falcon Technoprojects India IPO is 1,488,000 shares (aggregating up to 13.69 Crore).  The Retail investors are being offered 50% of the net offer. 

Falcon Technoprojects India IPO Registrar, lead managers

The book running lead manager for Falcon Technoprojects India IPO is Kunvarji Finstock Pvt Ltd while KFin Technologies Ltd has been appointed official registrar of the book build issue.

Falcon Technoprojects India IPO: Objectives of the Issue

The issue comprises of fresh shares being issued and there is no offer for sale component in the IPO. The company plans utilising the proceeds to meet its working Capital Requirements and some part will be for the general corporate purposes.

Falcon Technoprojects India IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium

The Falcon Technoprojects India IPO GMP, or grey market market premium, is currently at 23 per share, according to investorgains.com.

This indicates that the equity shares of Falcon Technoprojects India are selling for 115 on the gray market, which is 25% higher than the 9 share issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

The proposed listing date for the Falcon Technoprojects India IPO is set on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 on NSE SME.

