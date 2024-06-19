Falcon Technoprojects India IPO day 1: Check Subscription status , GMP, key dates and all you need to know
Falcon Technoprojects India IPO day 1: Falcon Technoprojects India Limited's initial public offering (IPO), which debuted on the Indian primary market today, June 19, 2024, was subscribed 2.15 times on the first day by 5.00 PM. Check for GMP, key dates and all other things you need to know
