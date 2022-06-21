Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a large-cap pharmaceutical company with a market capitalization of ₹39,185 crore. The corporation is a multinational behemoth with broad interests in Pharma, Financial Services, and Real Estate, with operations in over 30 countries and a strong brand image in over 100 global markets.

For a final dividend purpose of 1650% for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022, the Board of Directors of the company have announced the record date. For the purpose of the same, the company has said in a filing to BSE that “The Board has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 33/- (Rupees Thirty-Three only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (i.e. @ 1,650%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Friday, 15th July, 2022, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the names of Members eligible for final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022. If the final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors is approved at the AGM, such dividend will be paid/dispatched, subject to deduction of tax at source, after the AGM."

Piramal Enterprises' share is now trading at ₹1,643 per share, up 3.46 per cent from its previous closing of ₹1588.05. The stock has fallen 29.22 per cent in 1 year and has dropped 38.81 per cent year-to-date (YTD) so far in 2022. In the previous six months, the stock has plummeted 35.69 per cent, and in the last month, it has declined 12.88 per cent. In the previous five trading days, the stock has risen 1.83 per cent, and in today's session, it reached an intraday high of ₹1651, up 3.91 per cent. On the NSE, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹3,014.95 on 7th October 2021 and a 52-week low of ₹1,560.10 on 20th June 2022, indicating that the stock is now trading at a discount of 45 per cent from the 52-week high and above 5.20 per cent from the 52-week low. The stock is trading higher than 5-day moving averages but lower than 20 days, 50 days, 100 days, and 200-day moving averages at the current level.