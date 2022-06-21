Fallen 45% from 52-week-high, this pharma stock fixes record date for dividend

Piramal Enterprises' share is now trading at ₹1,643 per share, up 3.46 per cent from its previous closing of ₹1588.05. The stock has fallen 29.22 per cent in 1 year and has dropped 38.81 per cent year-to-date (YTD) so far in 2022. In the previous six months, the stock has plummeted 35.69 per cent, and in the last month, it has declined 12.88 per cent. In the previous five trading days, the stock has risen 1.83 per cent, and in today's session, it reached an intraday high of ₹1651, up 3.91 per cent. On the NSE, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹3,014.95 on 7th October 2021 and a 52-week low of ₹1,560.10 on 20th June 2022, indicating that the stock is now trading at a discount of 45 per cent from the 52-week high and above 5.20 per cent from the 52-week low. The stock is trading higher than 5-day moving averages but lower than 20 days, 50 days, 100 days, and 200-day moving averages at the current level.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}