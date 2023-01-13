Falling inflation, global tailwinds boost markets1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Nifty closed at the highest levels in four sessions as IT stocks rose following encouraging results and the guidance from industry leaders
Softening inflation in the US and in India boosted the stock markets. While retail inflation fell to a one-year low of 5.72% in December in India, industrial production was better than expected. That apart, with US inflation numbers falling in line with analyst expectations, the dollar index and 10 year bond yields have also softened. On Friday, the Nifty and Sensex gained 0.55% and 0.51%, respectively.
