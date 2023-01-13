Falling inflation, global tailwinds boost markets

Given that the CPI print is lower than street estimates at 5.72%, and quarterly inflation data is lower than RBI’s projections of 6.6%, it bodes well for the economy, and allows the central bank to review its monetary policy stance, said Sushant Bhansali, chief executive of Ambit Asset Management. Given the recent cool-off in commodity prices, earnings are likely to be supported by margin expansion and markets outlook remains buoyant, he said. At the upcoming union budget, the covid situation in China and inflationary trend will be influencing factors, but concerns may continue over foreign portfolio investor selling Indian equites. FPIs were net sellers of ₹2422.39 crore worth equities on Friday. They have so far sold ₹11,507 crore worth of equities in January.