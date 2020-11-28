Falling market volatility signals growing optimism about stock rally

Stocks have soared back to highs, fueled by enthusiasm about a coming vaccine for the coronavirus as well as relief that the election—widely anticipated for months—has passed. Those expectations are giving more investors confidence that social and business activity have the potential to regain some normalcy following months of lockdowns, restrictions and rising caseloads.

