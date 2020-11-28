Falling market volatility signals growing optimism about stock rally

Falling market volatility signals growing optimism about stock rally5 min read . 11:50 AM IST
- The Dow soared back to a record this week, and a measure of stock-market volatility has been sliding
Market volatility is collapsing to levels not seen since February, the latest sign of optimism about a stock rally that lifted major indexes to fresh records this week.
Stocks have soared back to highs, fueled by enthusiasm about a coming vaccine for the coronavirus as well as relief that the election—widely anticipated for months—has passed. Those expectations are giving more investors confidence that social and business activity have the potential to regain some normalcy following months of lockdowns, restrictions and rising caseloads.
