In falling markets, consider this for capital preservation and growth
Summary
- The old saying that necessity is the mother of invention has never been as true as it is today. With financial markets being as nervous and volatile as they are today, generating absolute profits has become challenging. Here is how to preserve capital and generate alpha profit
Colonel Hannibal Smith in the Hollywood blockbuster film A Team would often remark – no matter how random things appear, there is always a plan. This fortifies the belief that nothing happens in financial markets without a reason. And the reason is always financial.