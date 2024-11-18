In falling markets, consider this for capital preservation and growth

What happened on election results day was mayhem for many stocks. Take BHEL for example – it fluctuated 25% intraday before recovering shortly. One can argue in hindsight that holding the stock would have seen a chance to exit at higher levels later. But how many traders can hold a stock with such margin calls to be met? Take the Nifty in comparison. It gyrated about 8% in comparison. That is one-third of BHEL’s volatility. Nifty was clearly an outperformer compared to many stocks in the following weeks. Remember the telescopic weightage.