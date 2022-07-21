Falling rupee, weak US stocks give Indian investors chance to diversify

Investments in US markets provide an essential element of geographical diversification to a portfolio, said Viram Shah, co-founder and chief executive officer at online investment platform Vested Finance. “The markets have been weak in 2022 and we have seen evidence of investors buying into the dip, especially when it comes to the big tech stocks," he said. A weak rupee also makes investing in the US more attractive, but that should not be the only reason to invest in US markets, he pointed out.