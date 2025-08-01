Family feuds that shook Indian business: Sona Comstar, Sun TV, Yes Bank
Ananya Roy 5 min read 01 Aug 2025, 01:52 PM IST
Summary
From boardroom battles to legal showdowns, these three high-profile family disputes reveal how succession wars can destabilize even India’s biggest businesses.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Two-thirds of all businesses worldwide are family-owned. In India, that number is significantly higher at 85%. These businesses are often seen not just as assets, but as the glue that binds families together. The attachment runs deeper than a regular job.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story