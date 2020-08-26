FANGMAN is no match for these 'Seven Princesses'

This is by no means a phenomenon unique to the U.S. In South Korea, investors have crowded into what’s known locally as the seven princesses: two biotechs, two electric-vehicle battery makers and three internet companies. On average, they have rallied about 90% this year, outperforming FAANG stocks (Facebook Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon Inc., Netflix Inc. and Google parent, Alphabet Inc.). Together, the princesses account for more than 18% of the Kospi Index, promising to overtake the ultimate blue chip, Samsung Electronics Co. as the dominant market mover.