Farmers' protests and impact on Indian stock market - explained
Farmers have once again taken to the streets, echoing protests reminiscent of those three years ago. In 2021, the government was compelled to retract newly enacted agricultural policies. The primary objective of the 2020 Farm Act was to empower farmers to freely sell their produce in any market, moving beyond the confines of local Mandis. This was also expected to improve the Agri supply chain in India and develop the sector with the introduction of private players. Today again, farmers are once again spearheading protests, seeking further freebies from the government under the belief of their victory in 2021.
