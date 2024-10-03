However, Refex found its revenue growth driver when it entered the ash and coal handling business in 2018. It procures coal for thermal power plants run by NTPC, Adani and Hindalco, so its business is affected by coal prices. The company also collects, transports, and disposes of ash sustainably, by repurposing it for the construction of roads, highways and embankments. In six years, disposing of coal and ash became Refex’s primary business, accounting for 68% of its revenue.