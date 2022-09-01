Fate of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO to be decided by SAT

The bank had originally planned an OFS and fresh issue of shares when it filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in September 2021. However, subsequently, the bank scrapped its decision on the OFS. The investors argued that the bank needs to file a fresh DRHP with Sebi, according to an executive and the lawyer mentioned above. Sebi, however, did not find merit in the argument and did not ask the bank to file a fresh DRHP and allowed it to go ahead with its public issue. This led the three investors to file petitions before SAT to adjudicate if the bank can go ahead with its listing next week.