Fatigue fuels revival

But with revenues gradually treading back towards normalcy, investors should note that some costs would also come back. In simple terms, cost savings-led operating margin expansion would be a thing of the past. “We expect some of the benefits of cost savings to reflect in the December quarter. However, we will see margin-normalization from March quarter. Downward pressure is likely from rising commodity prices. But more than that, we see staff costs making a comeback as firms are reinstating salaries and bonus—and that is good for economic recovery," said Arshad Perwez, vice president at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd.