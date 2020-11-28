FDI equity inflows increase 15% to USD 30 billion during April-Sept 2020

"Total Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) inflows into India during the second quarter of financial year 2020-21 (July 2020 to September 2020) have been US$ 28,102 million out of which FDI equity inflows were $23,441 million or Rs. 174,793 crore. This takes the FDI equity inflows during this financial year upto September 2020 to $30,004 million which is 15 per cent more than the corresponding period of 2019-20. In rupee terms, the FDI equity inflows of ₹224,613 crore are 23 per cent more than the last year," the release said.