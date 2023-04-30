FDIC asks banks to submit final bids for First Republic by Sunday: report2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 09:16 PM IST
The bidding process could pave the way for a tidier sale of First Republic than the drawn-out auctions that followed the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) has asked banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., PNC Financial Services Group Inc., US Bancorp and Bank of America Corp. to submit final bids for First Republic Bank by Sunday, a Bloomberg report said on Sunday.
