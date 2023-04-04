FDIC plans to offer $60 billion of Signature Bank loans in the coming months

FDIC plans to offer $60 billion of Signature Bank loans in the coming months1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 07:53 AM IST
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. plans to start marketing a $60 billion loan portfolio it retained in receivership following the collapse of Signature Bank in the coming months.
