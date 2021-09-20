Domestic equity markets slid nearly 1% on Monday, fear of an impending slowdown in China, world’s largest consumer of metal and mining products kept investors edgy. The BSE metals index fell by nearly 7% as investors dumped mining and metal stocks over worries that China’s Evergrande group, the world's most indebted property developer with close to $300 billion in outstanding debt was close to defaulting on bond repayments due on Thursday. Analysts said that the investors across are worried that Evergrande default would cause a cascading effect in the global markets and could be a sign that China’s massive housing market, one of the largest consumers of steel and allied products, may be headed for a prolonged decline. On Monday, India VIX or the volatility index rose14.85% during the day to close at 17.49.

Evegrande, which is China’s second largest real estate developer in the country by market share, has said that slowing home sales has led to cash flow issues and the situation is unlikely to abate in the foreseeable future. Apart from the fear of a potential Chinese contagion, the forthcoming policy meets of major central banks added to the nervousness as investors feared that monetary policy regulators would start giving cues about tapering their stimulus programmes at their meetings this week.

On Monday, the European markets fell to a near two-month low and Germany's benchmark index sank 2%. This week central banks in EU, Japan, UK, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Indonesia, Philippines, Taiwan , Brazil, South Africa, Turkey and Hungary are scheduled to hold respective meets to decide on key policy rates in the backdrop of a covid19 stimulus measures, which has ensured easy liquidity across the world markets since March last year.

In other Asia-Pacific regions, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 3.3% as concerns about China’s economy loomed large with property giant Evergrande bond interest payment due on Thursday. Markets in mainland China, Japan and South Korea were closed for holidays on Monday. According to Gaurav Dua, head-capital market strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas global markets are feeling the heat of the default on $300 billion debt by leading Chinese real estate major, Evergrande. The delay in intervention by Chinese authorities to limit the contagion risk is unnerving financial markets globally, he said.

“Though the authorities in Beijing are expected to come out with a bailout package soon, the event could drag down the Chinese economy and consequently, the global economy and commodity prices. The unfortunate event has come at a time when the global markets are already facing headwinds of tapering of quantitative easing (QE) by the US Fed in the coming months. In India, the run up to UP election could also create some anxious moments for equity investors," Dua added. Metal counters were also down, according to analysts because of recently imposed higher GST rates on ores and concentrates of metals such as iron, manganese, etc, has been raised from 5-18% added to pressure .

Meanwhile, the US Federal is expected to lay the groundwork for a tapering at its policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, though the consensus is for an actual announcement to be delayed until the November or December meetings. The market consensus is for two hikes in 2023 and four in 2024 with the longer-run fed funds rate seen at 2.125%.

Analysts at Credit Suisse Wealth Management, India feel that while stretched valuations and the upcoming Fed meeting could bring some volatility, Indian equities still offer relatively better risk-reward from a medium to long-term perspective.

“India’s macro fundamentals have improved and we continue to expect the price to earnings premium for Indian equities to sustain. Investors should stay invested in equities but should focus on reducing the beta of their portfolios. The outlook for the banking sector has improved materially where we remain very constructive," they said in a note on 17 September.

Indian markets have outperformed global peers but FII inflow into equities have been waning in last two months. The Indian benchmark indices have risen 23-25% this year, outperforming the MSCI World index’s 16% gain and MSCI EM’s 0.2% decline.

“As the Fed and other central banks would consider the current pandemic situation and rising delta variant cases in US, we believe stimulus would continue. This would support liquidity. India is better placed compared to many other developed countries in terms of control on Covid cases," Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities said.

However, he added that if Fed decides to tapering interest rates in its meeting, it would impact inflow into equity markets including Indian shares.

