Fear of impending China slowdown keeps markets on the edge

“Though the authorities in Beijing are expected to come out with a bailout package soon, the event could drag down the Chinese economy and consequently, the global economy and commodity prices. The unfortunate event has come at a time when the global markets are already facing headwinds of tapering of quantitative easing (QE) by the US Fed in the coming months. In India, the run up to UP election could also create some anxious moments for equity investors," Dua added. Metal counters were also down, according to analysts because of recently imposed higher GST rates on ores and concentrates of metals such as iron, manganese, etc, has been raised from 5-18% added to pressure .