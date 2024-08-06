Horror show on Dalal Street as US, Japan spook investors

Carry trade unwinding

The yen carry trade—borrowing in cheap yen and investing in higher-yielding assets in other markets—is unwinding after the Bank of Japan last week hiked a short-term interest rate to 0.25% from 0-0.1%, the most in 16 years. This has strengthened the yen against the dollar, forcing investors leveraged by yen to unwind trades globally. Meanwhile, unemployment in the US rose to a near three-year high of 4.3% in July, raising concerns of a recession.