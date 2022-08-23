Fears over Fed, tremors in Taiwan rattle markets

“Consolidation was triggered in the market in anticipation of tighter monetary policy by the Fed and worries over a slowdown in global economic activity," said Vinod Nair, research head, Geojit Financial Services. “The current risk-reward is not favouring investors as the Nifty50 is now trading at a premium valuation of 21.5x P/E (one-year forward basis), above the long-term average. The rising dollar index and higher US 10-year bond yield act as the near-term headwinds for the market," he said.