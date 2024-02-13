Choice Broking's Sumeet Bagadia lists Cipla as top 'Valentine's Day 2024 Pick'; here's why
Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking has chosen Cipla as his ‘Valentine's Day 2024 Pick’. Bagadia has recommended a ‘Buy’ on the pharma stock at ₹1,450 and up to ₹1,415 for a target price of ₹1,600 to ₹1,660.
