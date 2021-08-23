Sustained Euro Recovery Vs Dollar Is Unlikely

0716 GMT - The dollar is performing better than the two other main safe-haven currencies, the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc, amid concern about the increase in cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus and about growth prospects, says Commerzbank currency analyst Esther Reichelt. The dollar has additional support from optimism about prospects of the U.S. Federal Reserve tapering asset purchases, while the yen is hampered as rising Covid-19 infections look “more and more out of control." Meanwhile, given the Swiss franc’s significant rise since March, the Swiss National Bank may be trying to dampen further appreciation via intervention, Reichelt says. The DXY dollar index is last down 0.2% at 93.3520, USD/JPY rises 0.2% to 109.93 and USD/CHF is flat at 0.9165.