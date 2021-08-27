Fed Conference agenda points to policy challenges in ‘uneven economy’

The conference includes discussions of four different academic papers. Veronica Guerrieri of the University of Chicago will present on “Monetary Policy and Uneven Shocks," followed by Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas of the University of California, Berkeley, who will present on “Fiscal Policy and Uneven Shocks." Their presentations will be followed by a panel that includes Gita Gopinath, the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, and Alan Blinder, a former Fed vice chairman.