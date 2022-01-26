Fed expected to signal interest-rate increases to start in March

Officials are likely to receive briefings from Fed staff on proposals to begin shrinking their nearly $9 trillion bond portfolio. Mr. Powell and his colleagues have suggested that this process is likely to start sooner than it did after the Fed stopped buying bonds in 2014. They have also indicated that the process of shrinking those holdings—by allowing securities to mature without reinvesting their proceeds into new ones—is likely to proceed faster than it did the last time the Fed reduced its holdings in 2017.

