Fed hikes seen starting with yield curve flattest in generation

Both that flatness and the level of longer-term yields suggest investors see the central bank not being able to do too much before having to hit pause, or even reverse course if the economic recovery is in jeopardy. Yields across the curve are well below the Fed’s long-term policy rate estimate of 2.5% and even the 1.8% projection for 2024; Fed officials will be updating their forecasts on Wednesday.

