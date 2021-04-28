Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Fed likely to keep rates near zero as recovery picks up

Fed likely to keep rates near zero as recovery picks up

FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
3 min read . 07:00 PM IST PAUL KIERNAN, The Wall Street Journal

  • Officials are expected to keep policy on hold while acknowledging recent improvements in hiring and inflation data

Federal Reserve officials are wrapping up a two-day policy meeting Wednesday at which they are likely to maintain ultralow interest rates to support the economy’s accelerating recovery.

The central bankers have noted in public comments the recent pickups in hiring, spending and inflation, but have signaled no readiness to consider changing the Fed’s key policies.

