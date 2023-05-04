Fed meet: Powell says need to strengthen supervision, regulation for large banks1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 01:09 AM IST
The banking system is sound and resilient, says the Fed's chair
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell in a press conference on Wednesday said the conditions in the US banking sector have broadly improved. He added the banking system is sound and resilient.
