Fed meet: Powell says need to strengthen supervision, regulation for large banks
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell in a press conference on Wednesday said the conditions in the US banking sector have broadly improved. He added the banking system is sound and resilient.

The central bank chief  also said, “speed of SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) run needs to be reflected in supervision, regulation." “It's clear we need to strengthen supervision, regulation for large banks," he added.

In wake of failures of three lenders namely Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank, Powell said, “committed to learning right lessons."

These banks failed due to illiquidity in their systems which was due to rate hike cycle that began in early 2022, Powell added.

The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point to quell the inflationary pressures that have kept price rises well above its 2% target.

The central bank also signalled a pause in further increases.

Powell said, “support for rate hike today was very strong." “There were a number of policymakers at today's meeting talking about pausing, but not so much at this meeting," he added.

Powell said, “We can afford to look at the data and make a careful assessment."

US economy

The Fed  chair said the failure to raise the US government debt ceiling would be unprecedented and have highly uncertain and negative effects on the economy.

“We’d be in unchartered territory and the consequences on the US economy could be highly uncertain and adverse," Powell said.

He also said, “No one should assume that the Fed can protect the economy from the potential short and long-term effects of a failure to pay our bills on time."

 

