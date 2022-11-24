Fed minutes hint smaller size of rate hikes: What it means for gold?

Indian gold prices picked up on Thursday tracking an upside in the international prices after US Federal Reserves' latest policy minutes. In the country's national capital, gold prices had crossed over the ₹53,000 mark, and silver surged to reach above ₹62,500 levels. In the minutes, it was indicated that FOMC was of view for slower rate hikes going forward, however, it remains unclear when that may actually happen. Smaller rate hikes are seen as positive for safe havens like gold.

