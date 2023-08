The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday released minutes from its July 25-26 monetary policy meeting.

The minutes showed that the Fed has likely not finished raising interest rates.

“Most participants continued to see significant upside risks to inflation, which could require further tightening of monetary policy," the minutes said.

The Fed minutes said future moves “should depend on the totality" of incoming information and its implications for the outlook.

The support to raise interest rates by a quarter point wasn't unanimous among the broader panel of about 18 officials. The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) 11 members unanimously voted to raise interest rates by a quarter point to a 22-year high, two favored leaving rates unchanged.