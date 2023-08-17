Fed minutes: Key takeaways

Fed minutes: Key takeaways1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 12:01 AM IST
- The minutes show that the Fed has likely not finished raising interest rates
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday released minutes from its July 25-26 monetary policy meeting.
The minutes showed that the Fed has likely not finished raising interest rates.
“Most participants continued to see significant upside risks to inflation, which could require further tightening of monetary policy," the minutes said.
The Fed minutes said future moves “should depend on the totality" of incoming information and its implications for the outlook.