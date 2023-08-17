Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Fed minutes: Key takeaways

Fed minutes: Key takeaways

1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 12:01 AM IST Livemint

  • The minutes show that the Fed has likely not finished raising interest rates

AFP

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday released minutes from its July 25-26 monetary policy meeting.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday released minutes from its July 25-26 monetary policy meeting.

The minutes showed that the Fed has likely not finished raising interest rates.

The minutes showed that the Fed has likely not finished raising interest rates.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

“Most participants continued to see significant upside risks to inflation, which could require further tightening of monetary policy," the minutes said.

The Fed minutes said future moves “should depend on the totality" of incoming information and its implications for the outlook.

  • The support to raise interest rates by a quarter point wasn't unanimous among the broader panel of about 18 officials. The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) 11 members unanimously voted to raise interest rates by a quarter point to a 22-year high, two favored leaving rates unchanged.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 12:01 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.