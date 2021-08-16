Good day. A recent run of strong hiring reports have strengthened the case for the Fed to announce at its September meeting its intentions to start tapering its $120 billion a month in asset purchases. The Fed wound down its previous bond-buying program gradually, reducing its purchases over 10 months. But in December 2013, when it announced that it would soon start that process, the economy was weaker, with higher unemployment and low inflation. On the agenda this week, U.S. retail sales figures and minutes from the Fed’s July policy meeting.

Fed Officials Weigh Ending Asset Purchases by Mid-2022

Federal Reserve officials are nearing agreement to begin scaling back their easy money policies in about three months if the economic recovery continues, with some pushing to end their asset-purchase program by the middle of next year.

In recent interviews and public statements, several have advocated for this timetable, which would enable them to raise interest rates sooner than currently anticipated if the economy makes rapid progress toward their goals.

U.S. Economy Likely to Outgrow China’s Due to Pandemic Responses

U.S. GDP rose 12.2% in the second quarter from a year earlier, outpacing China’s 7.9% gain, and the American edge should continue for at least the next few quarters in the first sustained period since at least 1990 in which the U.S. economy grew faster than China’s.

The Delta Variant Is Already Leaving Its Mark on Business

Repercussions from the Delta variant of Covid-19 are starting to ripple across companies, raising staffing costs in senior housing, disrupting production of potato chips and leading some companies to rein in profit projections.

Companies Are Hoarding Record Cash Amid Delta Fears

Pelosi Eyes Pushing Infrastructure, Budget Framework at Same Time

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) on Sunday asked a top committee to look at moving forward on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill along with the $3.5 trillion budget framework in an effort to balance the demands of her party’s ideological factions.

Child Tax Credit Payments Rise in Second Month

The second monthly payment of child tax credits reached the households of nearly 61 million children, a 2.7% increase from July, indicating that more people are being added to the program than are leaving through taxpayers’ decisions to opt out of the regular payments.

Canada to Hold Snap Vote, as Trudeau Seeks to Advance Agenda

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called an early national election for next month, looking to capitalize on support for his government’s efforts to combat the pandemic and secure a third term in power. The next parliamentary elections weren’t due until 2023.

China’s Corporate Crackdown Adds to Junk-Bond Distress

A string of debt defaults, sharp price declines in the bonds of some large Chinese companies, and concerns about tighter regulation aimed at reining in speculation and soaring housing prices have pushed the high-yield dollar bond market over the edge.

Small Traders Pile Back Into Cryptocurrencies

Small investors are piling back into the cryptocurrency market, helping drive prices higher even as traders face uncertainty over proposed tax regulations in Washington.

Monday (all times ET)

10:30 a.m.: Bank of Canada releases senior loan officer survey

Tuesday

8:30 a.m.: U.S. Commerce Department releases July retail sales

9:15 a.m.: Federal Reserve releases July U.S. industrial production

1:30 p.m.: Fed’s Powell hosts virtual discussion with educators and students

10 p.m.: Reserve Bank of New Zealand releases policy statement

China Faces Long-Term Damage From Delta Outbreaks

China may well bring this latest wave under control, but what is now becoming clear is that this cat-and-mouse pattern could go on for a long while, meaning repeated rounds of damage to consumers and exporters every time there is a new outbreak, Nathaniel Taplin writes.

U.S. consumer sentiment declined in early August as Americans’ prospects for the national economy deteriorated due to the spread of the Delta variant, sending the preliminary reading of the University of Michigan’s index of consumer sentiment to 70.2 from 81.2 in July. The reading missed expectations from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, who forecast the indicator at 81.3. (Dow Jones Newswires)

Prices of goods imported to the U.S. rose 0.3% on the month in July following a revised 1.1% increase in June, Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed. July’s rise was the smallest monthly increase since a 0.1% increase in November. (DJN)

Eurozone exports fell by 0.7% in June from May, the sixth consecutive monthly decline, while imports remained flat, both adjusted for seasonal variations, the European Union’s statistics agency said. It added that June’s seasonally adjusted trade surplus was 12.4 billion euros ($14.54 billion) compared with €13.8 billion in May. (DJN)

Hong Kong raised its economic growth forecast for 2021 after revised data showed gross domestic product in the second quarter grew 7.6% in real terms from a year earlier. The government now expects full-year growth of 5.5% to 6.5%, versus a previously forecast 3.5% to 5.5%. (DJN)

Malaysia’s economy expanded at a record 16.1% pace in the second quarter from a year earlier due to a low base of comparison, but it contracted 2.0% from the previous quarter amid a new lockdown to curb resurging Covid-19 cases, the country’s central bank said Friday. (DJN)

Mexico received $18.4 billion in foreign direct investment between January and June, with inflows of $24.4 billion partly offset by outflows of $6 billion, the Economy Ministry reported. (DJN)

