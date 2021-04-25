Fed policy, auto earnings in focus: Five numbers to track this week

The heating up of the US economy has also pushed inflation up to 2.6% as of March, well above the 2% target. Fed officials have signalled that they would look past temporary spikes in inflation, but that has not stopped bond markets from turning bearish. Ten-year treasury yields are up since February, despite a correction last week. The FOMC will aim to calm the jittery bond markets and, if it succeeds, it will likely have ripple effects across financial markets, globally. In its February meeting, the FOMC said the economic outlook remained uncertain. Fed chair Jerome Powell stressed the need for support “for as long as it takes" in March, setting the tone for the FOMC meet now.