Fed policy meet begins today: How will the US Fed interest rate decision impact the stock market?6 min read 19 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST
US Federal Reserve expected to maintain current interest rates despite persistent inflation levels exceeding target range; possibility of rate hike in coming policy meetings.
There is a prevailing expectation that the US Federal Reserve will opt to maintain its current interest rates during the meeting on September 19-20 despite persistent inflation levels exceeding the central bank's target range while the US economy remains resilient.
