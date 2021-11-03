The Federal Reserve is likely to announce Wednesday that it will begin steadily reducing its bond-buying program, the biggest step the central bank has taken toward reversing its pandemic-era stimulus.

The decision to wind down, or taper, those purchases this month has been so heavily telegraphed by Fed officials that the focus of the two-day meeting that ends Wednesday has shifted toward how they will characterize inflation risks—which carries important implications for how soon they might raise interest rates.

The Fed will release its postmeeting policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern time. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will follow with a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Here’s what to watch:

Initiating the taper

Minutes from the Fed’s Sept. 21-22 meeting signaled that the central bank would begin around the middle of November to reduce its asset buying by $15 billion a month. That would end the expansion of the Fed’s $8.6 trillion asset portfolio by June.

The Fed cut its short-term benchmark rate to near zero when the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. economy in March 2020, and it has been buying $120 billion a month in Treasury and mortgage securities initially to stabilize financial markets and later to hold down longer-term interest rates.

Fed officials don’t want to lift rates until after they have ended the bond purchases. Mr. Powell has slightly moved up plans to wind down those purchases, relative to earlier market expectations, as inflation has soared this year. One question is what might lead them to further accelerate the pace of tapering if they wanted to raise interest rates before next summer.

The inflation outlook

Brisk demand for goods, disrupted supply chains, temporary shortages and a rebound in travel have pushed 12-month inflation to its highest readings in decades. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.6% in September from a year earlier, according to the Fed’s preferred gauge.

Since April, the Fed’s postmeeting statements have described high inflation as “largely reflecting transitory factors." Any modifications to that description would be especially notable because the meeting statement is the product of extensive debate and aims to reflect the consensus of the Fed’s 11-member rate-setting committee.

Investors also will be monitoring how Mr. Powell characterizes the risk around inflationary pressures. In recent public remarks, he and other Fed officials have hinted at somewhat less conviction about how quickly price growth will retreat to the central bank’s 2% target.

“Supply-side constraints have gotten worse," Mr. Powell said two weeks ago. “The risks are clearly now to longer and more-persistent bottlenecks, and thus to higher inflation."

Since Fed officials last met, inflation data have hinted at both a potential broadening in price pressures and the prospect that prices for certain items such as used cars, which witnessed sharp gains earlier this year, are rising again. While the data don’t necessarily disprove earlier expectations that certain price increases tied to this year’s reopening of the economy from the pandemic will fade, it does at least augur a longer interval of elevated inflation readings.

The policy path

Higher inflation readings and policy pivots by other wealthy-nation central banks have caused bond investors to anticipate that the Fed will raise rates next summer, after it stops buying bonds, and again later that year.

Mr. Powell has been seeking a middle ground that assures investors the Fed is closely monitoring inflation risks while not appearing so worried that he leads markets to anticipate an even faster pivot to tighter money. The expectation that inflation-adjusted interest rates will remain low has buoyed global asset prices, and the Fed risks triggering new economic or financial stress by shifting abruptly.

Investors will be looking to see how strongly Mr. Powell pushes back against or confirms the market’s rate expectations. The Fed last year set a test for raising interest rates that would require inflation to be on course to moderately exceed 2% while the labor market broadly returns at least to levels consistent with employment conditions that prevailed before the pandemic.

Because that first test appears likely to have been achieved, Mr. Powell’s outlook for the labor market in 2022 could offer one way to address rate-rise expectations. For example, suggesting that the economy could reach maximum employment in the second half of next year would support market expectations of rate increases then.

Anchoring inflation expectations

Mr. Powell has also raised the possibility that the Fed could raise rates even if the economy were still short of its labor-market objectives in the event households and businesses start expecting higher inflation for the future.

The Fed places tremendous importance on inflation expectations because it believes they can become self-fulfilling. Officials have based their forecasts that high inflation would abate on its own because it has been closely related to the pandemic, which they likewise expect to have a beginning, middle, and end. Even if they are ultimately right about this, they will face more difficult policy deliberations next year if high inflation is causing inflation expectations to rise.

Mr. Powell could shed more light on how officials are thinking through these potentially uncomfortable scenarios.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

