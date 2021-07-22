Fed ramps up debate over taper timing, pace

One camp that thinks the Fed will need to raise rates sooner is angling to start the taper as soon as possible. There are good reasons to question “the story that inflation’s going to be temporary and it’s going to get back below the 2% inflation target, which…we won’t know until we get to next spring," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said last week. He said he wants to create flexibility “to handle the case where inflation does turn out to be more persistent."