Markets
These five stocks stand to benefit from the Fed rate cut
Equitymaster 7 min read 23 Sep 2024, 01:58 PM IST
Summary
- While the rate cut could make certain stocks more attractive, it's essential for investors to conduct thorough research before diving in as market dynamics can shift and not every stock will react the same way.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The US Federal Reserve’s recent 0.5% rate cut marks the start of what could be a prolonged easing cycle, with projections pointing to another 0.5% cut in 2024 and an additional 1% in 2025.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less