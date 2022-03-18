Fed rate hike out of the way, stocks continue to rally

However, more than the rate hike trajectory indicated by the Fed, it is crucial to keep an eye on the proposed reduction of its balance sheet, which is expected to start from the next meeting, said Nishit Master, portfolio manager at Axis Securities. This tightening of liquidity can add volatility to the markets and lower PE multiples, Master said. He expects the markets to remain volatile in the near future amid tightening liquidity conditions globally.

