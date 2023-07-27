On expected lines, the US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate on Wednesday (July 26) to the range of 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent, the highest level since 2001, and also signalled that the war against inflation will stretch, with a possibility of further increases ahead.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said it is possible the central bank will follow its latest rate rise with another one at the policy meeting scheduled for September, or it may even take a pause, depending on the macro data.

"It is certainly possible we would raise the funds rate at the September meeting if the data warranted, and I would also say it's possible that we would choose to hold steady at that meeting if that's what the data called for.''

Is Fed going to make Indian IT players suffer more?

Fed rate hikes have a ripple effect across the globe. They are negative for most segments because they curtail economic growth. Further rate hikes and a prolonged phase of elevated interest rates can hit the US economy significantly and may push it into a recession. An economic slowdown in the US will make the life of many Indian IT firms more miserable.

Indian IT players have guided that the road ahead in FY24 is challenging. As Mint reported, the Q1FY24 results of the IT industry are the worst in recent times in terms of revenue growth and profits thanks to the macroeconomic headwinds in the US and Europe. The guidance of the ‘Big Four’ – TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech – indicates that FY24 could be a fallow period that the IT industry could use to regroup and consolidate.

As the Fed still wants to raise rates to bring inflation down, will the Indian IT players suffer more? Experts think it will have a very limited impact on the IT players since the Fed's move is already factored in.

G. Chokkalingam, Founder & Head of Research at Equinomics Research Private underscored it is worth noting that even before the US Fed opted for rate hikes, large Indian IT companies were growing their export revenues in dollar terms in poor single digits. It is a structural problem of maintaining high growth on a high base of India’s IT exports.

Of course, rate hikes and consequent economic growth slowdown in both US and Europe have further impacted them but only slightly.

"IT exports didn’t fall badly during the period of rate hikes from 0-0.25 per cent range to around 5 per cent as compared to pre-rate hike years. So, further hikes are most unlikely to impact adversely in any significant manner IT exports," said Chokkalingam.

"They are expected to remain in poor 4 per cent to 5 per cent growth in dollar terms for a couple of years. Any further considerable rate hikes would weaken the rupee exchange rate further and the same could help the industry to maintain margins. Any possible major success structurally in the AI (artificial intelligence) segment by large IT possibly could change the growth prospects in the near future," said Chokkalingam.

Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory at Angel One pointed out that the United States' interest rates are currently at a two-decade high, emphasizing the gravity of the inflationary tendency. Given this, US businesses will inevitably slow down their IT investment and reduce non-essential expenditures, which may have an effect on the financial health of Indian IT firms.

However, Singh said the IT businesses that have diversified their revenue sources across nations and industries are better positioned to withstand the hazards of the current market.

The suffering of the Indian IT copy can aggravate if the US slips into a prolonged phase of recession which looks unlikely. Experts think that even if there is a recession in the US, it will be short-lived because the economy remains resilient and the jobs market is still tight.

Has the rate hike cycle peaked?

The federal funds rate is now in the range of 5.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent, at the highest level in 22 years. Fed, after taking a pause in June, resumed one of the most aggressive monetary tightening campaigns in decades.

Even though the July hike was on expected lines, the market wanted clarity on whether the current rate hike regime is going to end. Fed gave mixed signals. Experts now feel the Fed will go for one more rate hike this year even though more hikes may not be needed and the chances of rate cuts this year are off the table.

"The US Federal Reserve’s increase in interest rates by 25bps was on expected lines, but more importantly, the commentary and press conference were largely neutral. Considering the massive rate hike cycle in place and inflation challenges reducing, more rate hikes are not needed at this juncture," said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities PMS.

"Further rate hikes could be detrimental to economic growth prospects raising the chances of a hard landing. So, the interest rate cycle has largely peaked, but its impact will be seen in the forthcoming quarters," said Kulkarni.

Srikanth Subramanian, CEO at Kotak Cherry believes another hike is on the cards and we will have to wait till the September policy meeting before which the Fed will see how incoming data on inflation and the labour market pans out.

Subramanian underscored with crude prices inching up again due to supply cuts and expected optimism in China's recovery, it will be important to track the inflation prints for July and August.

"The indication is that the interest rates will remain higher for longer. It will be interesting to see the stance that RBI takes in the policy meeting in August. Inflation print in June came in higher than street estimates. Increasing vegetable prices due to erratic monsoon and soaring crude will add to inflationary pressures going forward," said Subramanian.

Experts positive about IT for long term

There are short-term challenges for the IT sector but analysts are positive about the sector for the long term.

Vinod TP, a research analyst at Geojit Financial Services underscored that the Fed hinted at a soft landing of the economy as against the earlier expectation of a recession.

"The Fed indicated a reduced likelihood of another rate hike this year due to expectations of easing inflation. Conversely, the diminished recession concerns are likely to boost client confidence, leading to the release of deferred IT projects and enhancing revenue visibility in the Indian IT firm," he said.

"Higher deal wins and demand for cloud computing, digitalisation, AI, and cybersecurity will support growth in the future. Although industry valuations have corrected significantly, limiting downside risks, this presents a favourable opportunity for long-term investors to accumulate IT stocks," said the analyst.

Sumit Pokharna, Research Analyst & Vice President at Kotak Securities is also positive about the IT sector for the long term even as he pointed out the sector is dealing with challenges currently.

Pokharna pointed out that given macro challenges like rising interest rates, etc., decision-making by enterprises has slowed down across large programs. Naturally, deal closures are also delayed.

Transformation programs are funded by cost efficiencies from the same programs. Start dates of programs won have been pushed back to the second half of the year as clients want more clarity on macros. Additionally, some clients are stopping or slowing down transformation spending and short-term programs. Clients are reviewing IT spending, in general. Currently, clients focus is on cost-efficiency programs as their bottom line is under pressure.

We have noted muted hiring considering the weak demand environment, attrition rate declines and comparable with peers.

"We believe in the short-run, there are macro headwinds for the sector but in the long run, we are extremely bullish on future growth opportunities coming from data, cloud and AI adoption," said Pokharna.

