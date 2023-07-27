Indian IT players have guided that the road ahead in FY24 is challenging. As Mint reported, the Q1FY24 results of the IT industry are the worst in recent times in terms of revenue growth and profits thanks to the macroeconomic headwinds in the US and Europe. The guidance of the ‘Big Four’ – TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech – indicates that FY24 could be a fallow period that the IT industry could use to regroup and consolidate.

