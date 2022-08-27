Powell's 8 minute speech erases $12 billion from Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos' wealth2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 11:53 AM IST
- Fed Chair Powell made it clear that the Fed is likely to keep raising interest rates to stamp out inflation
Listen to this article
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered an eight minute keynote address at the Kansas City Fed’s annual policy forum in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, reported Bloomberg. Powell's speech made it clear that the Fed is likely to keep raising interest rates to stamp out inflation.